|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine Sears Davis.
|
|
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel - Gray
|
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
|
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Elaine Sears Davis
December 17, 1927 - July 18, 2019
Gray, GA- Elaine Sears Davis, 91, of Gray, died Thursday, July 18, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM, Monday, July 22, 2019 at Elam Baptist Church with the Reverend Gary Thomas officiating. The family will greet friends Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 5:00PM until 7:00PM at Hart's, Jones County Chapel, and again, one hour prior to the funeral service in the Fellowship Hall. Burial will be in Elam Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to Opportunity International, 550 West Van Buren, Ste. 200, Chicago, IL 60607 or visit www.us.opportunity.org.
Mrs. Davis left home when she was 15 years old to work as a "Rosie the Riveter" at Hill Field in Ogden, Utah, repairing battlefield damaged B24s. She was a former schoolteacher and business owner. She was a member of Elam Baptist Church, Georgia Singles Square Dance Association, and Friendship Force. She loved to travel. Mrs. Davis is preceded in death by her parents, E.L. and Grace Moore Sears; her husband, William C. Davis, Sr.; and her brothers, Joe Sears, Boots Sears, and Danny Sears.
Mrs. Davis is survived by her five sons, Bill (Wanda) Davis, Jr.; Chuck (Pam) Davis, Max Davis, Johnny (Pam) Davis, and Frank (Becky) Davis; stepdaughter, Kathy Tomlinson; 12 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, Jones County Chapel, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA 31032, has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Elaine Sears Davis
Published in The Telegraph from July 20 to July 21, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|