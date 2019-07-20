Elaine Sears Davis (1927 - 2019)
Service Information
Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel - Gray
307 Pecan Lane
Gray, GA
31032
(478)-986-4278
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Elam Baptist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Elam Baptist Church
Obituary
Elaine Sears Davis
December 17, 1927 - July 18, 2019
Gray, GA- Elaine Sears Davis, 91, of Gray, died Thursday, July 18, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM, Monday, July 22, 2019 at Elam Baptist Church with the Reverend Gary Thomas officiating. The family will greet friends Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 5:00PM until 7:00PM at Hart's, Jones County Chapel, and again, one hour prior to the funeral service in the Fellowship Hall. Burial will be in Elam Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to Opportunity International, 550 West Van Buren, Ste. 200, Chicago, IL 60607 or visit www.us.opportunity.org.
Mrs. Davis left home when she was 15 years old to work as a "Rosie the Riveter" at Hill Field in Ogden, Utah, repairing battlefield damaged B24s. She was a former schoolteacher and business owner. She was a member of Elam Baptist Church, Georgia Singles Square Dance Association, and Friendship Force. She loved to travel. Mrs. Davis is preceded in death by her parents, E.L. and Grace Moore Sears; her husband, William C. Davis, Sr.; and her brothers, Joe Sears, Boots Sears, and Danny Sears.
Mrs. Davis is survived by her five sons, Bill (Wanda) Davis, Jr.; Chuck (Pam) Davis, Max Davis, Johnny (Pam) Davis, and Frank (Becky) Davis; stepdaughter, Kathy Tomlinson; 12 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph from July 20 to July 21, 2019
