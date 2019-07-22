Elaine Sears Davis
December 17, 1927 - July 18, 2019
Gray, GA- Elaine Sears Davis, 91, of Gray, died Thursday, July 18, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM, Monday, July 22, 2019 at Elam Baptist Church with the Reverend Gary Thomas officiating. The family will greet friends Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 5:00PM until 7:00PM at Hart's, Jones County Chapel, and again, one hour prior to the funeral service in the Fellowship Hall. Burial will be in Elam Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to Opportunity International, 550 West Van Buren, Ste. 200, Chicago, IL 60607 or visit www.us.opportunity.org.
Published in The Telegraph on July 22, 2019