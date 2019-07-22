Elaine Sears Davis (1927 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "I knew Elaine for over 30 years through square dancing and..."
    - Jo Ann Harden
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. Our condolences and..."
    - Randy and Elaine Methe
Service Information
Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel - Gray
307 Pecan Lane
Gray, GA
31032
(478)-986-4278
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel - Gray
307 Pecan Lane
Gray, GA 31032
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Elam Baptist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Elam Baptist Church
Obituary
Elaine Sears Davis
December 17, 1927 - July 18, 2019
Gray, GA- Elaine Sears Davis, 91, of Gray, died Thursday, July 18, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM, Monday, July 22, 2019 at Elam Baptist Church with the Reverend Gary Thomas officiating. The family will greet friends Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 5:00PM until 7:00PM at Hart's, Jones County Chapel, and again, one hour prior to the funeral service in the Fellowship Hall. Burial will be in Elam Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to Opportunity International, 550 West Van Buren, Ste. 200, Chicago, IL 60607 or visit www.us.opportunity.org.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, Jones County Chapel, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA 31032, has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on July 22, 2019
