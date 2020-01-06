Elaine Wheeless Jones (1942 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "I will miss you Elaine tremendously. We had some wonderful..."
    - Sheryl ( Wheeless) Butler
  • "I am so heartbroken for the loss of one of my best friends ..."
    - Gloria Sikes
  • "Sooo sorry to hear about Elaines passing! She was a dear..."
    - Helen Rutledge
  • "We will miss the lovable and truly kind person Elaine was..."
    - Vicki Rosendale
  • "May God bless and keep your family in this time of sorrow...."
    - Jimmy & Debbie Wheeless
Service Information
Monroe County Memorial Chapel - Forsyth
86 W. Main St.
Forsyth, GA
31029
(478)-994-4266
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Monroe County Memorial Chapel - Forsyth
86 W. Main St.
Forsyth, GA 31029
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Rocky Creek Baptist Church
Obituary
Elaine Wheeless Jones
May 19, 1942 - January 4, 2020
Forsyth, GA- Carol Elaine Wheeless Jones passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Rocky Creek Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery in Thomaston, Georgia. Rev. Scott Harrell, Dr. Bill Linder, Rev. Danny Parker and Dr. David Chancey will officiate. The family will greet friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Monday, January 6, 2020, at Monroe County Memorial Chapel.
Elaine, the daughter of the late Marvin Roscoe Wheeless and Ruby Harris Wheeless was born May 19, 1942, in Thomaston, Georgia. She was a homemaker and a member of Rocky Creek Baptist Church.
Elaine is survived by her husband, Albert Jones of Forsyth; children, Robbie Jones (Gena) of Lizella, Reggie Jones of Dry Branch, Barry Jones (Rhonda) of Lizella and Jeff Jones (Theresa) of Lizella; brother, Gerald Wheeless (Wendy) of Tallahassee, Florida; and five grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Rocky Creek Baptist Church, 225 Rocky Creek Road, Forsyth, GA 31029.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 6, 2020
