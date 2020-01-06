Elaine Wheeless Jones
May 19, 1942 - January 4, 2020
Forsyth, GA- Carol Elaine Wheeless Jones passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Rocky Creek Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery in Thomaston, Georgia. Rev. Scott Harrell, Dr. Bill Linder, Rev. Danny Parker and Dr. David Chancey will officiate. The family will greet friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Monday, January 6, 2020, at Monroe County Memorial Chapel.
Elaine, the daughter of the late Marvin Roscoe Wheeless and Ruby Harris Wheeless was born May 19, 1942, in Thomaston, Georgia. She was a homemaker and a member of Rocky Creek Baptist Church.
Elaine is survived by her husband, Albert Jones of Forsyth; children, Robbie Jones (Gena) of Lizella, Reggie Jones of Dry Branch, Barry Jones (Rhonda) of Lizella and Jeff Jones (Theresa) of Lizella; brother, Gerald Wheeless (Wendy) of Tallahassee, Florida; and five grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Rocky Creek Baptist Church, 225 Rocky Creek Road, Forsyth, GA 31029.
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 6, 2020