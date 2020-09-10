1/1
Elbert Corliss "Ditto" Stewart Jr.
1943 - 2020
Mr. Elbert Corliss "Ditto" Stewart, Jr.
March 5, 1943 - August 28, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Mr. Elbert Corliss "Ditto" Stewart, Jr. 77, went to be with the Lord early Friday morning, August 28, 2020 at the Medical Center, Navicent Health Hospital.
He was the son of the late Elbert C. Stewart, Sr. and the late Annie Bell Jackson Stewart. He was also preceded in death by his brother Roy Stewart and his sons Elbert C. Stewart III, and Austin Stewart. Elbert Jr., was an incredibly loving husband and father.
He leaves to cherish his memory-wife of 43 years, Wilma "Kitty" of Macon, GA, his two daughters, Corliss "CoCo" of Macon, GA, and Bree Jennifer of Dayton, Ohio.
Also left to cherish his memory are his siblings; Robert "Bobby" Stewart of Prince George, VA, Quinn Walker of Washington, D.C., Kimberly Stewart of Richmond, VA, Judy Clanton of Prince George, VA, and Faith Kirkland of Richmond, VA.
He is survived by his 4 granddaughters whom he adored, Desiree' Haynes, Comya Haynes, Alai Slocumb, and Sarah Hodges all of Macon, GA, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins that were very dear to his heart.
Our hearts are broken because we loved him so much but we had to let him go. We take solace in the fact that he is "resting easy" with Christ- the one who loved him best. He understood salvation and the grace of God which saved him. The same power that raised Jesus from the dead was on the inside of him and will resurrect him when the trumpet sounds. "Til then sweet-heart...see you at the house.
Jones Brothers Eastlawn Memorial Chapel, Macon, Georgia entrusted with arrangements.


View the online memorial for Mr. Elbert Corliss "Ditto" Stewart, Jr.


Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
September 9, 2020
Rest in Peace Mr Kitty,. For the 17 years I've known you, I've always called you that, and you would answer me. Lol. We are gonna miss you down here, Esp that Chicken Soup, couldn't nobody make it better than you. Sending my love and gratitude for having you in my life, my daughter's lives, and those 4 Beautiful granddaughters of yours. We love you.
Tosha Haynes
Friend
September 9, 2020
Daddy we miss you and love you so much. Sometimes I ache because it hits me that you’re no longer here. I just have to remember you’re in a better place and living your best life with my grandparents and other family members. Til Jesus come back, I’ll see you then.
(In your voice) My #1 Daughter!!! Lol CoCo
Corliss Stewart
Daughter
September 5, 2020
R.I.P uncle Elbert. You are with granny now❤
Peaches
Family
August 31, 2020
My Uncle Ditto!! I’m gonna miss you so much!! Our Loss is Heaven’s gain. Hug my mama & grandma for me
Kevin Lindsay
Family
