Elbert P. Cunard
Gray, Georgia- Elbert P. Cunard age 86 of Gray, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019 in Macon. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday December 12th at Baldwin Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Rev. Chris Smarr officiating.
Mr. Cunard was a native of Monticello but made his home in Milledgeville for many years before moving to Gray. He was retired from Forstman and also worked for Griffin Pipe for a number of years. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving in Korea. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Gray.
He is survived by his two sons: Steve Cunard and his wife Mary Beth of Byron, Chris Cunard and his wife Cathy of Macon; his brother Malone Cunard of Monticello; grandchildren: John Michael (Kala), Jason (Trinity), Alex, Ben (Chelsea), Sean (April), Rachel, Brian, Caleb, Kimberly, Noah and Hannah; great grandchildren: Violet, Tucker, Ansley Mae, Elliot, Wells and Bowen.
Visit www.mooresfuneralhome.com to express tributes.
Moores Funeral Home & Crematory has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Elbert P. Cunard
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 11, 2019