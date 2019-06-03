Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elbert Wayne Brack. View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 View Map Funeral service Following Services Send Flowers Obituary

Elbert Wayne Brack

August 26, 1937 - June 1, 2019

Warner Robins, Georgia- After a well-lived life and courageous battle, Elbert Wayne Brack, 81, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, June 1, 2019. At that moment, he went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Mr. Brack was born in Wilkinson County, GA on August 26, 1937 to the late George Edison Brack and Alma Collins Brack. He married Peggy Joyce

Mr. Brack retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad in 1999 after 43 years of distinguished service. When he wasn't working at the railroad or serving others, Mr. Brack loved to fish. Almost everyone who knows him has a fishing story to tell about their time with him out on a lake, pond, or river. He would always gladly share his catch, fully cleaned, with someone who needed it.

Mr. Brack was preceded in death by his son, Eddie Royce Brack.

Left behind to celebrate his memory are his wife, Peggy Joyce Brack of Bonaire; his sons, Ronald Wayne Brack (Tiffany) of Macon and Wesley Earl Brack of Bonaire; his daughter, Joy Brack Poole (Tommy) of Kennesaw; his grandchildren, Ashley Poole of Dallas, GA, Justin Poole of Atlanta, and Tenley and Bennett Pelissier of Macon; his brother, Lauren Brack (Becky) of Allentown, GA and his sister, Linda Brack Evans (Mallory) of Dudley, GA.

Visitation with Mr. Brack's family will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at McCullough Funeral Home followed immediately by the funeral service celebrating Mr. Brack's life. Following the service, Mr. Brack will be laid to rest at Walnut Creek cemetery in Allentown, GA.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Georgia Baptist Children's Home.

The family is extremely grateful to all the caregivers, nurses, and others who have loved and ministered to Mr. Brack and and our family during his illness.

