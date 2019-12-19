Elder Edward Howard
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Elder Edward Howard will be held 11 AM Friday, December 20, 2019 at Living Waters Full Gospel Ministries. Bishop Michael Burney, Sr. will officiate. Interment services will follow at Bibb Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Elder Howard, 75, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019.
Survivors includes his wife, Larlethia Howard; five children, Katrina Howard, Detra Hooks, Kimberly Howard, Rhonda Howard and Marcus E. Howard; three grandchildren, Dr. Jamari Flowers, Sterling Hooks and Jordan Spaulding; four sisters; one brother and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 19, 2019