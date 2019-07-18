Elder Jeremiah Thornton
April 8, 1930 - July 14, 2019
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Elder Jeremiah Thornton. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Covenant Life Cathedral located at 4543 Bloomfield Rd, Macon, GA. 31206. Interment will follow at Glen Haven Cemetery. Pastor Robert Hunnicutt will officiate. He leaves to cherish his memories A devoted and loving wife, Teresa Thornton and a host of other relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on July 18, 2019