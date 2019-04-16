Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor Anita Sconyers Garrett. View Sign



February 8, 1924 - April 14, 2019

Macon, GA- Memorial services for Eleanor Anita Sconyers Garrett, who passed away Sunday, April 14. 2019 will be held at First Presbyterian Church Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 am with Reverend Chip Miller and Reverend John Kinser officiating. The family will greet friends immediately following the services in the Gathering Place at the Church. Burial will be private. If desired, the family suggests memorials be made to The Jesus Film Project, 100 Lake Hart Drive, Orlando, FL 32832-0100, First Presbyterian Day School, 5671 Calvin Drive, Macon, GA 31210, or First Presbyterian Church, 682 Mulberry Street, Macon, GA 31201.

Mrs. Garrett was the widow of James C. Garrett, a certified public accountant of Garrett, Wood, Hall & Associates, P.C. She was a native Maconite and a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church, active in many areas of the Women's Ministries. She was past president of the Women in the Church and held an honorary life membership. She was chairman of the Wedding Guild and a wedding director since 1986, directing weddings, not only in her church, but others in Macon, as well. She was also a Circle leader and a bible teacher. She was a member of the Covenant Sunday School Class, a server for the

Mrs. Garrett was also past president of Macon Service League, PEO Sisterhood Chapter I, and the CPA Wives Club, which she organized. In 1966, Mr. and Mrs. Garrett and their daughters, were awarded State Family of the Year by the Georgia Federation of Women's Clubs, of which the Macon Service League is a member. She had been a model and set up and directed fashion shows for various organizations, as well as a wedding gown show for the ladies of her church.

Mrs. Garrett was a member of Vineville Garden Club, Morning Music Club, The Carlyle Choristers, Historic Macon Foundation, and was a former member of the Macon Junior Women's Club. She was preceded in death by her husband, James C. Garrett, infant son, Michael James Garrett, daughter, Janet Carol Garrett of Macon, her parents, Edward A. and Eleanor S. Sconyers, and her brother, Edward A. Sconyers, Jr.

Mrs. Garrett is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Richard) Lamb of Canton, Georgia; grandchildren, Robert Wheeler of Byron, Georgia, Melanie Cuthbert of Lafayette, Georgia; great grandchildren, Colby and Carlee Wheeler, Marissa and Kendall Cuthbert; sister-in-law, Jean Sconyers of Pembroke Pines, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

Please visit

Hart's at the Cupola has charge of arrangements.





View the online memorial for Eleanor Anita Sconyers Garrett





Eleanor Anita Sconyers GarrettFebruary 8, 1924 - April 14, 2019Macon, GA- Memorial services for Eleanor Anita Sconyers Garrett, who passed away Sunday, April 14. 2019 will be held at First Presbyterian Church Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 am with Reverend Chip Miller and Reverend John Kinser officiating. The family will greet friends immediately following the services in the Gathering Place at the Church. Burial will be private. If desired, the family suggests memorials be made to The Jesus Film Project, 100 Lake Hart Drive, Orlando, FL 32832-0100, First Presbyterian Day School, 5671 Calvin Drive, Macon, GA 31210, or First Presbyterian Church, 682 Mulberry Street, Macon, GA 31201.Mrs. Garrett was the widow of James C. Garrett, a certified public accountant of Garrett, Wood, Hall & Associates, P.C. She was a native Maconite and a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church, active in many areas of the Women's Ministries. She was past president of the Women in the Church and held an honorary life membership. She was chairman of the Wedding Guild and a wedding director since 1986, directing weddings, not only in her church, but others in Macon, as well. She was also a Circle leader and a bible teacher. She was a member of the Covenant Sunday School Class, a server for the Rotary Club lunches, a former member of the board of trustees of the First Presbyterian Day School and an alternate for the Alter Committee. She had a deep abiding faith and loved God, her church, and her family and friends. She also loved writing notes and wrote many thank you, sympathy, encouragement, friendship, and love notes. She loved gardening. Flowers were a joy for her, as well as, music, reading, and cooking. Her home was always open, and she loved having company.Mrs. Garrett was also past president of Macon Service League, PEO Sisterhood Chapter I, and the CPA Wives Club, which she organized. In 1966, Mr. and Mrs. Garrett and their daughters, were awarded State Family of the Year by the Georgia Federation of Women's Clubs, of which the Macon Service League is a member. She had been a model and set up and directed fashion shows for various organizations, as well as a wedding gown show for the ladies of her church.Mrs. Garrett was a member of Vineville Garden Club, Morning Music Club, The Carlyle Choristers, Historic Macon Foundation, and was a former member of the Macon Junior Women's Club. She was preceded in death by her husband, James C. Garrett, infant son, Michael James Garrett, daughter, Janet Carol Garrett of Macon, her parents, Edward A. and Eleanor S. Sconyers, and her brother, Edward A. Sconyers, Jr.Mrs. Garrett is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Richard) Lamb of Canton, Georgia; grandchildren, Robert Wheeler of Byron, Georgia, Melanie Cuthbert of Lafayette, Georgia; great grandchildren, Colby and Carlee Wheeler, Marissa and Kendall Cuthbert; sister-in-law, Jean Sconyers of Pembroke Pines, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.Hart's at the Cupola has charge of arrangements. Religious Service Information First Presbyterian Church

682 Mulberry St

Macon, GA 31201

Send Flowers Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Rotary International Return to today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close