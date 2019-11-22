Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor Baker Castellaw. View Sign Service Information Hart's Mortuary and Crematory 765 Cherry Street Macon , GA 31201 (478)-746-4321 Visitation 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM Mulberry Street United Methodist Church Funeral service 2:00 PM Mulberry Street United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Eleanor Baker Castellaw

July 26, 1930 - November 20, 2019

Macon, GA- After a life well lived, Eleanor Baker Castellaw, 89, of Macon, passed away peacefully surrounded with love on November 19, 2019. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 25, 2019 at 2:00PM at Mulberry Street United Methodist Church with Dr. Craig Rikard and the Reverend Matt Woodbery officiating. There will be a reception and visitation before the service from 12:30PM until 2:00PM. Flowers are accepted and appreciated. Memorial contributions may be made to Mulberry Street United Methodist Church, 719 Mulberry St., Macon, GA 31201 or the donor's choice of charity.

Eleanor was born in Birmingham, Alabama in 1930. She moved to Macon in 1941 where she lived until her passing. She attended Winship Elementary and graduated from Miller High School in 1948. Her first job was at the Macon Hospital in the admitting office, where she met many who become lifelong friends. She married Charles Jackson "Jack" Castellaw in 1953. They started a family in 1960 with the birth of their daughter, Beth. They opened Artcraft Florist in 1966, which led to her career as a florist, that she enjoyed for more than 40 years. She later became the co-owner of The Cherry Blossom Shoppe Florist until selling the business and retiring in 1995. She loved being a florist and enjoyed planning and directing and orchestrating weddings. She was a people-person and loved being involved.

Eleanor was an active member of Mulberry Street United Methodist Church since joining in 1944. She was a member of the Joy and Fellowship Sunday School classes, the Altar Guild, and sang in the choir. Eleanor was also an active member of the community. She served in leadership roles in the Georgia Florist Association, Historical Society, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and the Jonesco Academy Booster Club.

One of her most honored achievements was serving on the Board of the Macon Bibb County Board of Health. She was appointed in March of 1978 by Mayor Buck Melton. She was the first woman to be appointed and served for 36 years until retiring due to declining health. She was a champion of the community health for many decades working on the front lines and behind the scenes. She chaired the Environmental Health Division for many years.

Eleanor was a lady with many gifts. She was extremely creative with enduring strength, class and dignity. She lived her life with style and amazing grace. Eleanor knew how to entertain and have fun. Her sense of humor was present with her until her passing. Beautiful on both the inside and out, she was a true southern lady…very caring and loving. She had the ability to get her point across in a way that inspired you to take on the world, while maintaining a fun-loving sense of humor. She had a special gift of helping the sick and suffering…. always there for whatever their needs were. Always serving others. She was an avid sports fan. Her favorite was the

Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents Alvis Baker and Lucille Todd Harp, and her former husband Charles Jackson "Jack" Castellaw. Eleanor's memory will forever be cherished by her daughter, Beth Castellaw and her sister, Betty Baker Morris and many loving cousins, extended family, granddogs, devoted caregivers and a lot of wonderful friends.

Eleanor is now dancing with the angels in Heaven with her infectious smile and contagious laughter.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Eleanor's caregivers, Christina Denmark, Laverne Holloway, Arnita Kendrick, Lolita Nunnally, Pearlie High and Deyda Lassiter.

Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019

