Eleanor Burnette Thompson
April 9, 1920 - January 3, 2020
Macon, GA- Eleanor Bernice Burnette Thompson, 99, of Macon, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020. A graveside service was held on Wednesday, January 8, at 2:00 PM in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Prior to the service, the family greeted friends from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM at FairHaven Funeral Home.
Mrs. Thompson was born on April 9, 1920, in Dooley County, Georgia. She was a member of High Point Church where she was also the organist for over 50 years. Mrs. Thompson was a talented seamstress, who was a master of the Rubiks Cube and 3-D puzzles. She loved to travel, crochet, grow vegetables in her garden and can them.
Mrs. Thompson was preceded in death by her husband 69 of years, Jimmie J. Thompson; daughter, Vivian B. Thompson; son, Kenneth J. Thompson; and parents, John C. Burnette and Lula Seba Wright Burnette.
Mrs. Thompson is survived by her son, Roger Thompson (Lisa); daughter-in-law, Jane Thompson; grandson, Gregg Thompson; great-grandchildren, Stevie Thompson and Amanda Dannielle Thompson (Paul Pfister); great-grandchildren, Noah Andrew Fairchild, Landon Xander Thompson Pfister, and Aidan Konnor Thompson Pfister; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their sincere love and gratitude to Mrs. Sandra Sanders for her devoted compassionate care of Mrs. Thompson.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Eleanor Burnette Thompson
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020