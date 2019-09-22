Eleanor C. Harris
April 13, 1930 - September 20, 2019
Macon, GA- Eleanor C. Harris, 89, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Loran Smith officiating. The family will greet friends on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Eleanor was born in Walnut Hill, FL to the late Louis and Ellen Hamilton Green. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Allen Harris and her sons, Bobby Jernigan, Joseph Jernigan and John B. Harris. Eleanor was retired from Keebler Company and was active with the Salvation Army. She was a member of the Women of The Moose and enjoyed gardening, fishing, knitting and going to Biloxi.
She is survived by her daughter, Pamela (Eddie) Miller, grandson, Chris Jernigan, Michael (JoAnna) Jernigan, Richard (Susan) Miller and Brandon (Mandy) Miller, several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, sister, Lois Robinson.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 22, 2019