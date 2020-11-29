Eleanor Grace Dillard
February 10, 1940 - November 25, 2020
Warner Robins , Georgia - Eleanor Grace Dillard went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Parkway Memorial Gardens at 2:00PM. Due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic we ask that everyone adhere to the CDC guidelines by wearing a mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Eleanor was born on February 10, 1940 to the late Charlotte Thompson Patton and William E. Patton in Purvis, Mississippi. Eleanor was a woman who was full of grace and loved everyone whether family or not. She was a devoted Christian who served the Lord with all her soul and strength. Eleanor loved her family dearly and loved to be surrounded by those she loved to fellowship. Eleanor loved to collect nutcrackers and enjoy their craftsmanship.
In addition to her parents there awaiting for her at the gates of heaven was her beloved daughter, Karen Smith and her brother, Troy Patton.
Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband of 42 years, Aubrey E. Dillard; Children, Sharon Lunceford, and Larry Smith (Nikki); Grandchildren, Kaylan Smith, Noah Smith, Zane Lunceford, Beau Lunceford, Kasey Lunceford, Nicole Key (Tony), Chad Mahon, Ashley Mahon, and Brandon Dillard; Brothers, Tommy Patton (Cathey) and William Patton (Kay). She is also survived by a host of extended family members and many friends.
