Service Information Hart's Mortuary and Crematory 6324 Peake Road Macon , GA 31210 (478)-746-4322 Visitation 10:00 AM Chapel of Ingleside Baptist Church Funeral service 11:00 AM Chapel of Ingleside Baptist Church Interment 11:00 AM Kennesaw Memorial Park Marietta , GA

Eleanor Kathryn Beckner Hand

July 16, 1923 - January 11, 2020

Macon, GA- Eleanor Kathryn Beckner Hand, 96, of Macon, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00AM at the Chapel of Ingleside Baptist Church with Dr. Mark Hudgins and the Reverend Joe McDaniel officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 11:00AM at Kennesaw Memorial Park in Marietta, Georgia. Flowers are welcome; memorial contributions may be made to Christian Counseling Services, 1415 Bass Rd, Macon, GA 31210 or Covenant Care Adoptions Services, 3950 Ridge Ave, Macon, GA 31210.

Daughter of the late Oliver Wendell and Myrtle Gladys Looney Beckner. Mrs. Hand was born and raised in Elkhorn, West Virginia. She attended Duke University where she met her husband, Herbert "Gil" Hand. She spent most of her adult life in the Atlanta area, working and retiring as a claim agent for Allstate Insurance. She moved to Macon in 2001 and attended Ingleside Baptist Church. Mrs. Hand was very independent and active as a senior, driving herself until the age of 93, volunteering for H2U, formerly known as Senior Friends, and was very active in senior water aerobics for 17 years at Wesleyan College. Mrs. Hand attended the Journey Class at Ingleside and a member of the Red Hat Society. She loved her family, friends, and little dachshund dog, Molly Brown.

Mrs. Hand is preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Gilman Hand, Jr., son, Timothy William Hand, and brothers, Wendell, Bob and Bill Beckner.

Mrs. Hand is survived by her children, Susan Eleanor Hand Mitchell (Landal) of Macon, Robert Gilman Hand of Georgia, and Thomas Wendell Hand (Monica) of Westampton, New Jersey; 7 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren; as well as her very adoring nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Mrs. Hand's caregiver, Sharon Boykin and Navicent Home Healthcare, Blue Team.

