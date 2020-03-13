Eleanor McGow Tolbert
January 13, 1953 - March 6, 2020
Bonaire, Georgia- On Friday, March 6, 2020, Eleanor McGow Tolbert passed away at Houston Medical Center. She was 67 years old. Eleanor was born on January 13, 1953, to the parentage of the late Charles H. McGow, Sr. and the late Emma Lee Simmons McGow in Macon, Georgia.
She was educated in the Bibb County school system where she graduated in 1970 from Ballard Hudson High School. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Nursing from Albany State College in 1974 in Albany, Georgia.
Eleanor worked at the Macon Medical Center, State of Georgia Mental Health; Peachbelt Mental Health, Macon; Riveredge Recovery Center, Macon; Cornerstone Rehab, Fort Valley; Colonial Garden, Warner Robins; Wisdom Village, Fort Valley.
She joined New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Macon at an early age and later joined Union Grove in Warner Robins.
She was preceded in death by three sisters, Ada, Alice and Sonja (Doll) and a brother, Charles, Jr.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her husband, William (Bill) Tolbert; sister, Barbara Jean (Jerome) Broadwater; sister-in-law, Martha McGow; nieces, nephews, and a host of cousins.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterward, Eleanor M. Tolbert will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 13, 2020