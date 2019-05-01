Guest Book View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Carlyle Place 5300 Zebulon Road Macon , GA View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Westminster Presbyterian Church Warner Robins , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Eleanor Randel Granum

June 12, 1920 - April 27, 2019

Macon, GA - Eleanor Randel Granum, longtime Warner Robins civic leader and volunteer, died on April 27, 2019. She was 98.

Born in McCook, Nebraska, to Pearl Hollingshead Randel and Elmer Randel, she grew up on a farm homesteaded by her grandfather in 1879 following his journey to Nebraska in a wagon train that originated in the Ohio Valley. She graduated from McCook High School in 1937 and attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln before graduating from what is now the School of Nursing at the University of Nebraska Medical College in Omaha.

She then worked for the Nebraska Public Health Department in its Omaha Visiting Nurses Association. After earning a master's degree in public health from the

Later, she moved to Honolulu, Hawaii, to become a Public Health Nursing Supervisor for the Hawaii Department of Health. While there, she met her husband-to-be, Iver Louis Granum, a civilian quality control specialist at Hickam Field at the Hawaiian Air Depot, now Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. They married in 1948.

Her husband was later transferred to Air Force bases in Dayton, Ohio; Mobile, Alabama; Memphis, Tennessee, and then, in 1958, to Robins Air Force Base (RAFB). While living in Dayton, she taught nursing at both the University of Dayton and the St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing. In Mobile, she utilized her public health background to initiate a clean-up of the polluted Mobile Bay.

Eleanor Granum was a life member of the American Association of University Women (AAUW), joining in 1945. In 1962, she became the founding president of the Warner Robins (now Houston-Peach) Branch of AAUW. She later served as state president of the Georgia division of AAUW and on numerous AAUW national committees.

Years later, the Warner Robins branch named its volunteer service award after her, writing that, "Eleanor Granum was the Founding President of the Warner Robins Branch. She and her husband raised their family here, and she has – through the years – given volunteer service in countless ways on the local and state level, without regard to recognition or reward. We wish to recognize others who share Eleanor's enthusiasm for assisting others, and who serve without recognition."

The Eleanor Granum Award is given annually "to honor the woman or man who has shared time, energy, and knowledge through volunteer service to others in the Middle Georgia area (Houston and Peach counties)."

In 1974, she became the first woman to be appointed to the Houston County Hospital Authority, and served successive terms until 1986. She was its chairperson from 1981 to 1983.

Mrs. Granum taught various American Red Cross classes from 1941 to 1974. These included "Preparation for Parenthood" classes she initiated at RAFB, instructing both parents and nurses on infant care. The classes later expanded to the Warner Robins and Perry hospitals.

Among her many other civic activities were serving as a Cub Scout den mother for nearly 10 years; member of the Heart of Georgia Community Action Agency, Peach-Houston County Community Development Project, Houston County Human Relations Council, and Georgia Commission on the Status of Women; vice president, Warner Robins Community Concert Association; board of directors, Warner Robins Day Care Center, Inc., Cherished Children Day Care; nine-year member of the Salvation Army advisory board and its secretary for seven years. She was both the local and state president of Church Women United.

Additionally, she was a member of the Georgia statewide Health Coordinating Council, Houston County 2000, and the Houston County Grand Jury Drug Force; member-at-large, the League of Women Voters; volunteer, Houston County Family and Children's Services; community volunteer, WRAMA/CCEO Domestic Action Representative, Warner Robins Air Logistics Center; and chairperson, Peachbelt Mental Health Center. She was appointed by the governor to the Health Systems Agency of Central Georgia from 1975-82 and the Georgia State Health Coordinating Council from 1980-83.

Mrs. Granum was a founding member of Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Warner Robins, where she served as an elder, Sunday School teacher and choir member.

She lived in Warner Robins until 2005 when she and her husband moved to Carlyle Place in Macon. While there, she continued to utilize her public health skills, helping organize Carlyle's annual flu shots. In 2018, Carlyle announced that beginning in May 2019 it will each year recognize the work of one of its many nursing professionals by presenting them with the annual Eleanor R. Granum Nurse of the Year Award. The family wishes to thank her aide, Delores Walker, and the staff of Carlyle Place for their kind and considerate care of her in the latter stages of her life.

Eleanor Granum was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer C. and Pearl Hollingshead Randel of McCook, Nebraska; sister Margaret Louise Randel Cox of Royal Oak, Michigan; brothers John C. Randel, Grand Island, Nebraska; George A. Randel of McCook, Nebraska; and Leo R. Randel, Brookings, Oregon; and her husband of 64 years, Iver Louis Granum.

She is survived by her three sons: Rex (Susan) Granum of Washington, D.C.; Fred (Pat) Granum of Portland, Oregon; and Tom (Doris) Granum of Macon, Georgia, as well as six grandchildren: Alexis Granum (Iain Walsh), London, England; Amanda (Martin) Milz, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.; Erik Granum, Berkeley, California.; Mark (McKenzie) Granum, Portland, Oregon; Meg (Chris) Gurtcheff, Athens, Georgia; Mary Winn Granum, Ann Arbor, Michigan; and great-grandson William Milz of Philadelphia.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 3, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Warner Robins, Pastor Lucie Perkins officiating. After a reception at the church, entombment will follow at Magnolia Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Building Fund of Westminster Presbyterian Church, 303 Mary Lane, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088 or to the Cherished Children Day Care Center, 511 Myrtle Street, Warner Robins, Georgia 31093.

Earlier in the day, from 10 a.m. to 11a.m., there will be a Celebration of Life reception at Carlyle Place, 5300 Zebulon Road, Macon.

