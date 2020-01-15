Elena Lee (Crump) Martin
October 16, 1951 - January 6, 2020
Bonaire, GA- Elena Lee (Crump) Martin, 68, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Monday, January 6, 2020. Funeral services celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 4:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Her brother, John Crump will be officiating the services.
Elena was born on October 16, 1951 in Fresno, CA to the late Joseph Crump and her beloved mother, Carol (Pillow) Crump who resides in San Bernardino, CA. She was a graduate from Yucaipa High school and went on to graduate from Beauty School. As a child she had a love of horses and animals. She enjoyed cooking, some of her favorites were casseroles, split pea soup and pinto bean pie. Elena enjoyed reading and art and always encouraged her children to pursue it. She was a lover of nature, especially hiking in the mountains and climbing trees. Elena was an avid collector of many things, particularly rocks, in which she had a large collection from all the traveling they did as a family. She was a devoted friend and coworker. Elena loved working for the Houston county board of education as a school bus driver and found joy through her work with children.
Left to cherish her memory are her children: Julie Marie Martin, Wesley Karon Martin, Elaine Kathleen Martin, Joseph Wyeth Martin and Quentin Kalen Martin; 3 grandchildren; brothers: John Everett Crump, Joseph Alan Crump and Kenneth Mark Summers; nieces and nephews: Brittany Anne Crump, Jeffrey Alan Crump and Tyler Summers.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 15, 2020