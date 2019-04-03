Eleni Mentzouvi McMullen
June 14, 1924 - April 1, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Eleni McMullen, 94, passed away at home on Monday, April 1, 2019.
The beautiful Eleni McMullen was born to the late Nikolas and Amalia Validou Mentzouvi in Athens, Greece, on June 14, 1924. A devoted and supportive military wife, Eleni was a stay at home mother who absolutely relished the time she spent raising her five children. She leaves with her family countless memories to carry in their hearts.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 51 years, Holland Harold McMullen.
Eleni's memory will forever be treasured by her children, Athena McLane, Margie Diamond (Beryl), Michele Schaller, Holland M. McMullen, and Harold H. McMullen (Kim); granddaughters, Heather, Rachel, Alexandra, and Rachel; and a number of great-grandchildren..
Visitation will be Thursday, April 4, 2019, from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. Her funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Cleghorn officiating. After the service, Eleni will be laid to rest next to Holland in Magnolia Park Mausoleum.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 3, 2019