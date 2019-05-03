Elia Josephine Lilley Dorsey (1929 - 2019)
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Park Avenue United Methodist Church
Valdosta, GA
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Park Avenue United Methodist Church
Valdosta, GA
Elia Josephine Lilley Dorsey
November 26, 1929 - May 2, 2019
Valdosta, GA- Beloved by family and friends, Elia Josephine Lilley Dorsey died peacefully, surrounded by family on the morning of May 2, 2019 at the Langdale Hospice House in Valdosta, Georgia. She was 89.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11 AM at Park Avenue United Methodist Church in Valdosta, Georgia with Rev. Craig Rikard and Rev. Jimmy Towson officiating. Visitation will be at 10 AM until service time at the church. Interment at Union Baptist Church Cemetery in Pitts, Georgia in Wilcox County at 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to UMCOR-United Methodist Committee on Relief.


Published in The Telegraph on May 3, 2019
