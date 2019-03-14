Elias "Eli" Sanders
|
January 10, 1974 - March 09, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Elias "Eli" Sanders was born January 10, 1974 and passed away on March 9, 2019. A memorial service will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 at Amerson Park in the Porter Pavilion at 3:00 p.m.
Eli is survived by his sister, Jesekah Sanders (Chris); nephews, Maaseal Outley, and Elias Estes; niece, Lily Nichols; many extended family members; his partner in life, Saralyn Collins; and her daughter, Dylan (Hunter).
He was preceded in death by his parents Dennis and Christina Sanders.
Eli was a locksmith by trade and had recently been a beloved crew member at Grow fresh local food. He was a graduate of Central High School and Full Sail University. He was a person of many talents and interests and an avid reader. He loved the comedy of Bill Hicks, the music of Frank Zappa, and the movie The Big Lebowski.
The family would like to thank everyone in the community for the outpouring of love and support we have received. In lieu of flowers, we recommend a donation to a suicide prevention charity, or .
The family would like to thank everyone in the community for the outpouring of love and support we have received. In lieu of flowers, we recommend a donation to a suicide prevention charity, or .
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 14, 2019