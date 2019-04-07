Elijah B. Hopper, Sr.
February 9, 1940 - April 5, 2019
Macon, GA- Elijah Barnett Hopper, Sr. 79, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. A Celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Dr. Mark Hudgins officiating. The family will greet friends on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home and may also be contacted at the residence of Elijah "Junior" and Cindi Hopper.
Elijah was born in Allentown, GA to the late Harry I. and Katherine Maddox Hopper. He was retired from YKK as a production supervisor. Elijah was of the Baptist faith and he enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing and the outdoors.
He is survived by his wife, Doris S. Hopper of Macon, son, Elijah B. (Cindi) Hopper, Jr. of Macon, three daughters, Tina Hopper of Macon, Susan (Thomas) Tedders of Macon, Melinda (Jeff) McCommon of Warner Robins, six grandchildren, Chase Hopper, Taylor Hopper, Zack Tedders, Austin Tedders, Josh McCommon, and Kaylee McCommon and great grandchildren, Madison McCommon and Dean Hatton, son, Timothy Blocker.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 7, 2019