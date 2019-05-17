Elijah King
December 7, 1955 - May 14, 2019
Perry, GA- Funeral services will be Saturday, May 18, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. in New Hope Baptist Church, 1300 Washington Street, Perry, Georgia 31069. Interment in Oak Level Baptist Church Cemetery, Thompson Road, Perry, Georgia 31069. Survivors will be listed in the church program and on the website at http://www.bobbyglovermortuary.us. Bobby E. Glover Mortuary in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 17, 2019