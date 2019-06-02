Elizabeth "Liz" Ann Urban
June 8, 1922 - May 20, 2019
Lizella, GA- Elizabeth "Liz" Ann Urban, 96, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with Father David Koetter officiating. The family will greet friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to donor's favorite charity.
Elizabeth Ann was born in Hudson County, New Jersey. She was preceded in death by her parents, August and Marguerite Urban and her brother, Frank P. Urban. Elizabeth Ann was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and was retired from Met Life as a processor.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Mae H. Urban of Lizella, nieces and nephews, Jeff (Diane) Ross, Lyn Gabriel, Kea Ross, Kelly (Monica) Holoman, and Nanette (Scott) Birckbichler.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph from June 2 to June 3, 2019