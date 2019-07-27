Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Young
April 4, 1932 - July 25, 2019
Semmes, AL-
Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Young age 87 a homemaker of Semmes, AL and former resident of Linden, AL died July 25, 2019 at her home. She was born April 4, 1932 in Macon, GA to Walker Miles and Carrie Elizabeth Lewis. She was a member of Linden Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Dale Young Schwarz (Thomas); granddaughter, Rachael Elizabeth Schwarz Henderson (Frank); two great grandchildren, Ari Elizabeth Henderson and Thomas Reed Henderson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John L.Young.
Visitation will be held at Linden Baptist Church on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 10:00 am until the 11:00 am service time with Rev. Johnny Arnett officiating. Burial will follow at Linden Memorial Park.
Arrangements by O'Bryant Chapel Funeral Home.
