Elizabeth Anne White
November 4, 1935 - June 17, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Elizabeth White, 83, entered into rest on Monday, June 17, 2019.
Born in the Bronx, New York, Elizabeth was the daughter of the late Charles Schneider and Mary Manning Schneider. Elizabeth had a fun, loving, and caring personality. Witty by nature, she enjoyed being sarcastic and cracking jokes - all in good fun, of course! Elizabeth was a hard-core Atlanta Braves fan, said to have never missed watching a game in the past 30 years. She also loved working the toughest crossword puzzles, always in pen, and never getting a single one wrong. Her beverage of choice was an ice-cold can of refreshing diet Pepsi. Elizabeth was of the Catholic faith and, more than anything, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her brothers, Billy Schneider, and Ricky Schneider.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her children, John Kennedy (Terry) of Milledgeville, Kathy Brumbalow (Mike) of Milledgeville, Thomas White of Warner Robins; grandchildren, Mandy Adams and Jessica Tucker (Reggie) of Houston County, Joey Pineo (Emma) of Ontario, Canada, Lauren Brooks (Matthew) of Milledgeville; great-grandchildren, Haley Fortier, Hannah Fortier, Blake Fortier, Kameron Kennedy, Kaiden Choice, Alba Pineo, Luna Pineo, Kolby Thompson, Kenna Brooks; siblings, Mari Cielo (Abi), Larry Schneider (Rena), all of New York; and numerous extended family members.
At the family's request, all services for Elizabeth will be private.
If so desired, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Elizabeth Anne White to Kitty City Cat Rescue at 4530 Knight Road, Macon, Georgia, 31220.
McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on June 18, 2019