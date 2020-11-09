Elizabeth "Bet" Bateman Carter
April 27, 1932 - November 7, 2020
Savannah, GA- Bet went to heaven and left this world from the Hospice of Savannah in Savannah, Georgia on November 7, 2020. A Celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. The family will greet friends from 1:00 p.m. to service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Paul Dziadul officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Savannah, 1352 Eisenhower Drive, Savannah, GA. Masks and social distancing are required to be in attendance of the service.
She was born April 27, 1932, in Macon, Georgia where she lived most of her life. She graduated from A.L. Miller High School and attended North Georgia College. She was the daughter of the late Elizabeth and Charles Bateman, Sr. of Macon, Georgia. She was the widow of the late Robert (Bob) W. Carter. She worked most of her life as an office manager/bookkeeper for a large construction company in Macon. She volunteered at The Arc Organization of Macon for several years both as a member and an officer. She was a member of Ingleside United Methodist Church in Macon, Georgia. Lover of birds and flowers, a loving wife, mother and proud grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her brother, William Charles Bateman, Jr. (Bill) of Macon, Georgia and three children; her daughter, Wanda Morrison (Mary Coombs) of Savannah, Georgia, a daughter, Sucee Doniel of Savannah, Georgia and a son, Billy Doniel (Vickie Doniel) of Twin City, Georgia. Her grandchildren; Kala Morrison Cherrone (Joseph Cherrone) of Mons, Belguim, Joshua Morrison (Stacey Morrison) of Oak Harbor, Washington, Joseph Doniel (Amy Doniel) of Camden, Maine and Kimberly Smalls (Terry Smalls) of Savannah, Georgia. Her great grandchildren; Emerie Alise Cherrone, Anthony Doniel, Eli Doniel, Braden Doniel, and Joseph Michael Cherrone, Jr.
Visit www.maconmp.com
to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements. View the online memorial for Elizabeth "Bet" Bateman Carter