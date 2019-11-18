Elizabeth C. Walden
Jul 16, 1921 - Nov 16, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Elizabeth C. Walden, 98, passed away on November 16, 2019. A Funeral service and celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 2:00PM in the chapel of Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be held at 2:00PM on Thursday, November 21, 2019 in Memory Hill Cemetery in Dothan, Al.
Elizabeth was born on July 16, 1921 in Houston County, Alabama to the late Tom and Pearl Collins. She was a member of Central Baptist Church, New Beginning Sunday School class, over fifty senior group and the decorating committee. Elizabeth was a life member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority and of The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary, which she held the office of State Commander and National Social Chairman. Elizabeth enjoyed playing golf and crafts. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, John F. Walden; grandson, David Timothy Walden; brothers, Vivian, Chalmus, Talmage, Jerome, Delphus, John and Mack Collins.
Survivors include her son, John Timothy Walden (Sheryl) of Warner Robins; two grandchildren, Sara W. Brown (Robert) of Davidson, NC and Deborah W. Ossi (Eddie) of Boulder, CO; great grandson, Daniel Ryan Brown; great granddaughter, Sophie Madeleine Brown; brother, Tom Collins of Auburndale, FL; numerous nieces and nephews, and extended family and friends.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 18, 2019