Elizabeth "Betty" C. Waters-Terrell
January 4, 1939 - November 4, 2020
Monroe , GA- Elizabeth "Betty" C. Waters-Terrell, 81, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. A Celebration of Her Life will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with Dr. Bob Moon officiating. The family will greet friends from 2:00 p.m. to service time at the funeral home.
Memorial Park Funeral Home. Donations may be made to the Methodist Children's Home, 304 Pierce Ave., Macon GA 31204 or Macon Outreach/Mulberry Methodist Church, 267 First St., Macon GA 31201.
Betty was born in Macon, Georgia to the late James Lee Churchwell and Clarice Spillers Churchwell. Clarice Churchwell passed away when Betty was four years old. Betty was raised by her father and her mother Easter Hobbs Churchwell. She was also preceded in death by her mother Easter Hobbs Churchwell and her husbands, Donald E. Waters and Bob Joe Terrell. Betty had a long career as an insurance agent and retired from Alfa Insurance. She then worked with Don in their family business, Warno-Cam Paint and Hardware for many years. She was a former member of Martha Bowman Methodist Church where she was very active in the Nan Freeman Sunday School Class and various ministries. Betty was a long-term studier and teacher of the Disciple Class. She was a member of First Methodist Church of Monroe, GA. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and a friend to all.
She is survived by her children, Susan (Jule) Blair of Monroe, GA, Donna (Michael) Phillips of Macon, Jamie (Leslie) Waters of Macon; grandchildren, Molly (William) Turner, Hunter (Shelly) Blair, Adam Phillips, Noel Phillips, Wyatt Waters; and her great grandson, John Wesley Blair.
