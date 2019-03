Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Childress Sheridan. View Sign

Elizabeth Childress Sheridan

December 5, 1973 - February 25, 2019

New Orleans, LA- Elizabeth Childress Sheridan (December 5, 1973- February 25, 2019) has passed peacefully from this world and is alive in the loving embrace of God.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM Friday, March 8, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Father Brett Brannen and Father William McIntyre will officiate. Burial will be private. The family will greet friends in the Social Hall following the Memorial Mass and asks in lieu of flowers, please make donations to Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon, GA, 31208/theatremacon.com.

Lisa grew up in Macon, where she attended St. Joseph's school and Mount de Sales Academy. From the age of 4 she was imagining and directing plays with her siblings and cousins, engaging in creative arts of all kinds. She was cast in her first stage role at the age of 12 by Macon Director Jim Crisp, who became her mentor and lifelong friend. People still talk of her performance as Anne Frank at Theatre Macon and as Miranda in the Tempest.

At Mount de Sales she was selected for the Governor's Honors Program, won the Golden Eagle Award for Drama, and was President of the student body. Lisa studied in the Conservatory Program at Carnegie Mellon University, where she won the Auclair Memorial Scholarship Award for Most Promising Student Actor and graduated with Honors. She also studied acting in Moscow and performed onstage in London.

She enjoyed a successful acting career for twenty years in Los Angeles and New York, yet acting was only one of her talents. She was an accomplished poet, painter, and designer.

Lisa was uniquely attuned to beauty. At an early age she saw a rainbow of colors in the bark of a pine tree, could bring a room to life with the smallest adjustment to it's furnishings, created breathtaking visions on canvas and film, and wrote eloquently of life's joys and sorrows. She brought beauty wherever she went, and left it behind as a mark of her passing.

Lisa was a deeply spiritual person. She saw holiness all around her, and found inspiration in art, literature, nature, prayer and meditation. Her bookshelves held volumes on all subjects, poetry from Rumi to Seaborn Jones, and her bible, well marked with her favorite passages.

Lisa is mourned by her parents, Beth Sheridan and Chris Sheridan(Ramona); sister, Stephanie Glawson (Dock); brother, Chris Sheridan; step-sister, Olivia Williams; step-brothers, Reid, and Ian Williams; aunts, Helen Wright (Ken), Penny Shannon (Jesse), Paula Hall (Morgan), Patricia Barfield (George), Katy Sheridan(Marlin Gilbert), FiFi Barbian (Paul); uncle, Joseph Childress (Jackie); first cousins, Dixie Wall Wignell (Nick), Sara Wall, Michael Shannon (Kristin), Lauren Lindsay (Patrick), Morgan Hall, Kate Rockwell (Danny), Jenny Barfield, John Barfield (William), Trish Whitley (Brian), Emme Talbert (Dave), Chris Marlin Gilbert (Jing), Edward Gilbert, Katherine Ortiz (Alex); and a great host of extended family.

Visit

Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street, has charge of arrangements.





View the online memorial for Elizabeth Childress Sheridan





Elizabeth Childress SheridanDecember 5, 1973 - February 25, 2019New Orleans, LA- Elizabeth Childress Sheridan (December 5, 1973- February 25, 2019) has passed peacefully from this world and is alive in the loving embrace of God.A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM Friday, March 8, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Father Brett Brannen and Father William McIntyre will officiate. Burial will be private. The family will greet friends in the Social Hall following the Memorial Mass and asks in lieu of flowers, please make donations to Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon, GA, 31208/theatremacon.com.Lisa grew up in Macon, where she attended St. Joseph's school and Mount de Sales Academy. From the age of 4 she was imagining and directing plays with her siblings and cousins, engaging in creative arts of all kinds. She was cast in her first stage role at the age of 12 by Macon Director Jim Crisp, who became her mentor and lifelong friend. People still talk of her performance as Anne Frank at Theatre Macon and as Miranda in the Tempest.At Mount de Sales she was selected for the Governor's Honors Program, won the Golden Eagle Award for Drama, and was President of the student body. Lisa studied in the Conservatory Program at Carnegie Mellon University, where she won the Auclair Memorial Scholarship Award for Most Promising Student Actor and graduated with Honors. She also studied acting in Moscow and performed onstage in London.She enjoyed a successful acting career for twenty years in Los Angeles and New York, yet acting was only one of her talents. She was an accomplished poet, painter, and designer.Lisa was uniquely attuned to beauty. At an early age she saw a rainbow of colors in the bark of a pine tree, could bring a room to life with the smallest adjustment to it's furnishings, created breathtaking visions on canvas and film, and wrote eloquently of life's joys and sorrows. She brought beauty wherever she went, and left it behind as a mark of her passing.Lisa was a deeply spiritual person. She saw holiness all around her, and found inspiration in art, literature, nature, prayer and meditation. Her bookshelves held volumes on all subjects, poetry from Rumi to Seaborn Jones, and her bible, well marked with her favorite passages.Lisa is mourned by her parents, Beth Sheridan and Chris Sheridan(Ramona); sister, Stephanie Glawson (Dock); brother, Chris Sheridan; step-sister, Olivia Williams; step-brothers, Reid, and Ian Williams; aunts, Helen Wright (Ken), Penny Shannon (Jesse), Paula Hall (Morgan), Patricia Barfield (George), Katy Sheridan(Marlin Gilbert), FiFi Barbian (Paul); uncle, Joseph Childress (Jackie); first cousins, Dixie Wall Wignell (Nick), Sara Wall, Michael Shannon (Kristin), Lauren Lindsay (Patrick), Morgan Hall, Kate Rockwell (Danny), Jenny Barfield, John Barfield (William), Trish Whitley (Brian), Emme Talbert (Dave), Chris Marlin Gilbert (Jing), Edward Gilbert, Katherine Ortiz (Alex); and a great host of extended family.Visit www.snowscs.com to express tributes.Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street, has charge of arrangements. Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Snow's Memorial Chapel

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close