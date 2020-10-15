Elizabeth "Liz" Congleton Toth
January 10, 1941 - October 11, 2020
Valdosta, Georgia- Elizabeth "Liz" Congleton Toth, 79, of Valdosta, passed away on Sunday, October11, 2020 at South Georgia Medical Center. She was born in Richmond, KY, on January 10, 1941, to the late Edward Park Congleton and Ruth Greear Congleton.
She grew up in Richmond, KY and attended Model High School which was on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University. She met her husband, Dr. Floyd "F.D." Delano Toth, while in school in Richmond and they were married at the end of her freshman year in 1960. She then took 10 years, and 4 kids later to receive her Bachelor of Science in Education from Eastern Kentucky University. She then taught school in Ohio and Missouri for 7 years and then the family moved to Valdosta when her husband, F.D. took a job at Valdosta State College in 1974. While in Valdosta she raised her family and worked several jobs to include The
Southern Railroad Company, the BSA office and then for 10 years as assistant manager at the VSU Bookstore. She retired in the mid 1990's. While at VSU she helped design the first VSU Mascot "Blaze". She loved spending time with family and cooking for her family. She never learned to cook for just 2. She enjoyed quilting and going to the beach.
Mrs. Toth is survived by her husband of 60 years, Dr. Floyd "F.D." Toth, of Valdosta, her daughter and son in law Beth Ann and Chuck Carter of Lake Sinclair, her son and daughter in law Mark Edward and Kim Toth, of Macon, her son and daughter in law Troy Daniel and Dawn Toth of Valdosta, her son and daughter in law Eric Floyd and Becky Toth, of Douglas, GA; her grandchildren Cody (Emma) Cowart, of Marietta, GA, Heather (Chris) Piercy, of Charleston AFB, SC, Mary Toth, of Valdosta, Evie Toth, of Valdosta, Brady (Caroline) Jepson, of Honolulu, HI, Kelsey Jepson, of Valdosta, Courtney Toth, of Douglas, and Katie Beth Toth, of Douglas, Courtney (Chris) Sherwood, of Dallas, GA, Angela Rowe, of Woodstock; two great great grandchildren Will Piercy and Ben Piercy of Charleston, SC; sister and brother in law Judy Ruth and Robert Howard, of Richmond, KY; brother Jerry Congleton of Richmond, KY; brother and sister in law Jimmy and Patsy Congleton, of Midway, KY; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a sister in law Virginia Congleton.
A private gathering will be held at a later date on St. George's Island. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Mayo Clinic Cancer Research Foundation, www.mayoclinic.org/core
