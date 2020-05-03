Elizabeth Edgar Purvis
1950 - 2020
10/05/1950 - 04/30/2020
Fort Valley, GA-
Elizabeth Edgar Purvis, 69, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, April 30, 2020, after an extended illness. She will be laid to rest in Oaklawn Cemetery.
Born in Bonne Terre, Missouri, to the late Perle Preston Edgar and Ruby Irene Cook Edgar, Mrs. Purvis retired from Blue Bird Wanderlodge. She was baptized in Rustins Lake in Taylor County and again in the Jordan River in Israel by Dr. Bennie Tate. She served for many years at Chamlee Memorial Baptist Church as a Sunday School teacher, participated in the women's ministry, taught Zumba classes, and served on various boards in the church. Elizabeth and her husband John are now members of Rock Springs Church. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, gardening, swimming, playing the piano, and loved a good challenge at anything. Her favorite times were spent at family gatherings when she was with the ones she loved the most, serving ice cream and popcorn.
Left to cherish her memories are her devoted husband of 37 years, John Purvis; their children, Carolyn Willingham (Jay), Shane "Shane Boy" Morrell-Mendoza (Eli); Joan "J. B." Oliver, and Joshua "Baby Boy" Purvis (Mandy); grandchildren, Anna "Blondie" Willingham, Thomas "T. Man" Willingham, Aaron "Bubba" Oliver, and "The Girls" Aiyana and Ava Brown; a brother, David Edgar; and numerous nieces, nehews, and other family members. She is preceded in death by brothers, John Edward Edgar, Michael Preston Edgar, and Billy Edgar.
In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to the place that helped Elizabeth so much, Cancer Treatment Centers of America, 600 Celebrate Life Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265. Rooks Funeral Home in Fort Valley is in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on May 3, 2020.
