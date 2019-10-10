Elizabeth Everette Crump
4/20/1930 - 10/8/2019
Hawkinsville, Ga.-
Mrs. Elizabeth Everette Crump, 89, of Hawkinsville, Ga. passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Pinewood Retirement Villa in Hawkinsville, Ga. A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019 in Andersonville National Cemetery with Rev. Blake Westbrook officiating.
Mrs. Crump was a native of Ousley, Georgia and a member of the Rosehill Church of Christ in Columbus, Georgia. She was retired as a bookkeeper for Triangle Ice Company in Hickory, North Carolina which was owned by her husband. Elizabeth was an American Red Cross volunteer, having done 32 national disasters over the years and she was a hospice volunteer. She was preceded in death by her parents, George Calvin and Eva Ione McKay Everette; husband, John Henry Crump, Jr.; sisters, Annie Jane Henderson, Heidi Tigner; brother, G. C. Everette.
Survivors include her sons, John Calvin (Marsha) Crump of Columbus, Ga.; Ronny Crump (Carol) of Hawkinsville, Ga.; Terry Clay (Karla) Crump of Dacula, Ga.; daughter, Twyla Crump (Rob) McCree of Huntington, Tenn.; 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon at Clark Funeral Home.
Clark Funeral Home of Hawkinsville, Ga. is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 10, 2019