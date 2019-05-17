Guest Book View Sign Service Information Watson-Hunt Funeral Home 1208 Main Street Post Office Box 52 Perry , GA 31069 (478)-987-2423 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Watson-Hunt Funeral Home 1208 Main Street Post Office Box 52 Perry , GA 31069 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Watson-Hunt Funeral Home 1208 Main Street Post Office Box 52 Perry , GA 31069 View Map Interment Following Services Perry Memorial Gardens Send Flowers Obituary



PERRY, GA- Elizabeth Anderson Fountain, 93, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Watson-Hunt Funeral Home followed by the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Perry Memorial Gardens immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to Disaster Relief Team at Rehoboth Baptist Association, 744 Lake Joy Road, Perry, GA 31069.

Mrs. Fountain was born in Thompson, Georgia, to the late Charlie and Nina W. Anderson on June 2, 1925. She moved to Perry in 1962 and became an English teacher at Perry Junior High School. After earning her Master's and Specialist's Degrees in Education, Mrs. Fountain became the Librarian at Perry Elementary School. She retired from Houston County Board of Education having taught and positively touched the lives of a tremendous number of students. She enjoyed volunteering at Loaves and Fishes, and naturally, as a librarian, loved to read. She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Perry, until she became a charter member of Rehoboth Baptist Church. Mrs. Fountain was a Sunday School teacher for years at both churches. She was a very active member of the Rehoboth Baptist Association through the years, having served on the Disaster Relief Team and traveled on numerous mission trips around the country. She took joy and pride in serving others and even learned to operate a HAM radio. As her age increased and her health declined, Mrs. Fountain was limited to the amount of assistance she could physically give, but her encouragement and prayers remained the same. She was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband, Curtis Fountain, and a son, Allen Fountain.

Left to cherish the memories they made with "Mom" are her son and daughter-in-law, Jimmy and Linda Fountain of Perry; her son, Donnie Fountain of Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; her sister, Ruth A. Crissey; and many nieces and nephews.

Condolences for the family may be left in the online guestbook at





View the online memorial for ELIZABETH FOUNTAIN





ELIZABETH FOUNTAINPERRY, GA- Elizabeth Anderson Fountain, 93, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Watson-Hunt Funeral Home followed by the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Perry Memorial Gardens immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to Disaster Relief Team at Rehoboth Baptist Association, 744 Lake Joy Road, Perry, GA 31069.Mrs. Fountain was born in Thompson, Georgia, to the late Charlie and Nina W. Anderson on June 2, 1925. She moved to Perry in 1962 and became an English teacher at Perry Junior High School. After earning her Master's and Specialist's Degrees in Education, Mrs. Fountain became the Librarian at Perry Elementary School. She retired from Houston County Board of Education having taught and positively touched the lives of a tremendous number of students. She enjoyed volunteering at Loaves and Fishes, and naturally, as a librarian, loved to read. She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Perry, until she became a charter member of Rehoboth Baptist Church. Mrs. Fountain was a Sunday School teacher for years at both churches. She was a very active member of the Rehoboth Baptist Association through the years, having served on the Disaster Relief Team and traveled on numerous mission trips around the country. She took joy and pride in serving others and even learned to operate a HAM radio. As her age increased and her health declined, Mrs. Fountain was limited to the amount of assistance she could physically give, but her encouragement and prayers remained the same. She was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband, Curtis Fountain, and a son, Allen Fountain.Left to cherish the memories they made with "Mom" are her son and daughter-in-law, Jimmy and Linda Fountain of Perry; her son, Donnie Fountain of Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; her sister, Ruth A. Crissey; and many nieces and nephews.Condolences for the family may be left in the online guestbook at www.watsonhunt.com . Watson-Hunt Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Published in The Telegraph on May 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close