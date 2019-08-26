|
3969 Mercer University Drive
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Elizabeth Jane "Janie" Godbee
November 22, 1952 - August 23, 2019
Macon , GA- Elizabeth Jane "Janie" Godbee, 66, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, August 23, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. A Celebration of her life will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with Jerrell Payton officiating. The family will greet friends from Noon to service time. Burial will be private for family only in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Eric Hogland officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jay's Hope Foundation, 1157 Forsyth St., Macon GA 31201. Janie and Neil could not live at the beach, so they brought the beach into their home. The family is requesting you wear casual attire for Janie's service.
Janie was born in Macon, GA to the late Walter Reed Judd. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Walter Reed Judd, Jr., and Donald "Bean" Judd. Janie was retired from Cigna Insurance after 40 years of service and an active member of Christ Chapel. She was a certified YMCA advanced Scuba Diver and she enjoyed traveling and scuba diving. She and Neil traveled throughout the Caribbean Islands from 2002 until 2011 scuba diving and vacationing. Janie volunteered with Jay's Hope. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, daughter, grandmother and aunt.
She is survived by her husband, Neil Godbee of Macon, mother, Elizabeth Judd of Macon, siblings, Scott (Cathy) Judd, Kim (Brandi) Judd, Nancy Hackney, Sean (Jennifer) Judd, Jon (Andeena) Judd all of Macon, two sons, Lewis Howard and Joshua Howard of Macon, bonus daughters, Stacy (Chad) Jackson, Teri (Nate) Miller, Jessica (John Michael) Howell, Joy Howard, ten grandchildren, Ryan Jackson, Gabby Howard, Bailey Jackson, John Wheeler Howell, Wesley Miller, Liam Howard, Stone Howell, Addie Miller, Brax Miller and Ruthie Ann Howell and numerous nieces and nephews.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 26, 2019
