Elizabeth Jane "Janie" Godbee
Macon, GA- Elizabeth Jane "Janie" Godbee, 66, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, August 23, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. A Celebration of her life will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with Jerrell Payton officiating. The family will greet friends from Noon to service time. Burial will be private for family only in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Eric Hoglamd officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jay's Hope Foundation, 1157 Forsyth St., Macon GA 31201. Janie and Neil could not live at the beach, so they brought the beach into their home. The family is requesting you wear casual attire for Janie's service.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 27, 2019