Elizabeth Jane Tabor
March 14, 1944 - May 2, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Elizabeth Jane Bentley Tabor, 76, joined her Heavenly Father after a long battle with Parkinson's on Saturday, May 2, 2020. She fought hard until the very end. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jeff and Lucile Johns Bentley, her husband, Charles Tabor and the father of her son, Donald Smith. She was also preceded in death by a daughter due to a premature birth, Donna Lynn Smith.
She is survived by her son, Brannen Jeffrey Smith, daughter in law, Jenny Smith and granddaughter, Mona Blair Smith. She was proud of Blair for being a registered nurse and carrying on her legacy as a nurse. She is also survived by her brother, Foy Bentley(Myrna) of Jackson; Sister, Judy Gabriel (Joe) of Marietta, many nephews and nieces.
Jane graduated from R.E. Lee High School in Thomaston as an Honor Graduate and the Macon School of Nursing. She retired as a registered nurse after a very successful 33 years career. She worked in Labor and Delivery at the Medical Center of Central Georgia for many years and finished her career in Home Health.
She was a beautiful person inside and out. She was a great listener, a rare trait. She was extremely intelligent and always made you feel better, being a great therapist with a great sense of humor.
In the words of her daughter in law, Jenny Smith, "If you knew her, you loved her." She had a great relationship with God and is now an angel. Her son, Brannen loved her immensely with his whole heart and will cherish her memory everyday forever!! Sweet Mama Jane; you were loved by many and will be sorely missed, REST IN PEACE.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on May 5, 2020.
