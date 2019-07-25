Mrs. Elizabeth Lockett Lofton
October 09, 1941 - July 22, 2019
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Elizabeth Lofton. A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 at 1 PM at New Piney Grove Baptist Church located at 258 Straight Street Macon GA. 31204. Internment will follow at Macon Memorial Park. Reverend Gregory Lofton Sr. will officiate. She leaves to cherish her memories four children; Reverend Gregory Lofton Sr., Roderick Lofton, Derrick Lofton Sr. and Dr. Tonya Lofton-Coons and a host of other relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Mrs. Elizabeth Lockett Lofton
Published in The Telegraph on July 25, 2019