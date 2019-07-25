Elizabeth Lockett Lofton (1941 - 2019)
New Piney Grove Baptist Church
258 Straight St
Macon, GA 31204
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
New Piney Grove Baptist Church
258 Straight Street
Macon, GA
Mrs. Elizabeth Lockett Lofton
October 09, 1941 - July 22, 2019
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Elizabeth Lofton. A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 at 1 PM at New Piney Grove Baptist Church located at 258 Straight Street Macon GA. 31204. Internment will follow at Macon Memorial Park. Reverend Gregory Lofton Sr. will officiate. She leaves to cherish her memories four children; Reverend Gregory Lofton Sr., Roderick Lofton, Derrick Lofton Sr. and Dr. Tonya Lofton-Coons and a host of other relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on July 25, 2019
