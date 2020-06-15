Elizabeth McMullins
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth McMullins
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Elizabeth McMullins will be held 11 AM Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Cherry Blossom Memory Gardens Cemetery. Mrs. McMullins, 76, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
Survivors includes her three children, Wilhemina McMullins-Boston (Ronald), Johnny McMulliins, Jr. (Meta) and Eric McMullins (Tedrin); sister, Geraldine Pope; brother, Larry Kelly; three grandchildren; four great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
NO PUBLIC VIEWING!
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Elizabeth McMullins


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Cherry Blossom Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved