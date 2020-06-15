Elizabeth McMullins
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Elizabeth McMullins will be held 11 AM Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Cherry Blossom Memory Gardens Cemetery. Mrs. McMullins, 76, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
Survivors includes her three children, Wilhemina McMullins-Boston (Ronald), Johnny McMulliins, Jr. (Meta) and Eric McMullins (Tedrin); sister, Geraldine Pope; brother, Larry Kelly; three grandchildren; four great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
NO PUBLIC VIEWING!
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 15, 2020.