Elizabeth "Betsy" Crowder OliverJanuary 28, 1926 - March 27, 2019Macon, Georgia- Elizabeth "Betsy" Crowder Oliver died March 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. A Celebration of her Life will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 1:00 at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street. Family will greet friends immediately following the service.Betsy was born in Milner, Georgia to the late G.C. Crowder and Naomi Crowder Carter. She was the widow of the late Robert J. Oliver. Betsy lived in Macon since 1963 and was a charter member of Forest Hills United Methodist Church. She was employed by Southern Bell for many years.She is survived by her daughters, Gayle (Rex) Putnal of Mexico Beach, FL., Jane (Wallace III) Miller of Macon, and Robin (David) Alvarez of Port Saint Joe, FL.; eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Forest Hills United Methodist Church, 1217 Forest Hill Rd., Macon, GA 31210 or Methodist Children's Home, 304 Pierce Ave., Macon, Georgia 31204.