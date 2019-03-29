Elizabeth "Betsy" (Crowder) Oliver (1926 - 2019)
Elizabeth "Betsy" Crowder Oliver
January 28, 1926 - March 27, 2019
Macon, Georgia- Elizabeth "Betsy" Crowder Oliver died March 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. A Celebration of her Life will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 1:00 at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street. Family will greet friends immediately following the service.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Forest Hills United Methodist Church, 1217 Forest Hill Rd., Macon, GA 31210 or Methodist Children's Home, 304 Pierce Ave., Macon, Georgia 31204.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street has charge of arrangements.


Funeral Home
Snow's Memorial Chapel
746 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
(478) 743-7417
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 29, 2019
