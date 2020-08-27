1/1
Elizabeth P. Sanders
Elizabeth P. Sanders
August 6, 1932 - August 22, 2020
Evans, Georgia- Elizabeth P. Sanders, 88, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Immediately following the service family will receive friends. At the family's request and for the safety of all who are attending, please wear a mask or a facial covering.
For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/.
McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Memorial service
02:00 PM
McCullough Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
(478) 953-1478
