Elizabeth P. Sanders
August 6, 1932 - August 22, 2020
Evans, Georgia- Elizabeth P. Sanders, 88, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Immediately following the service family will receive friends. At the family's request and for the safety of all who are attending, please wear a mask or a facial covering.
For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/
.
