Elizabeth Pitts Gassaway
Macon, GA- Mrs. Elizabeth Pitts Gassaway was born to Elizabeth Bland Lamar and Charlie Jack Pitts in Gray, GA. She left this earthly home on June 24, 2019. She was 92 years old. She was preceded in death by her husband, Reverend Curtis Gassaway, Sr.; son, Reverend Curtis Gassaway, Jr.; grandson, Che Gassaway; siblings Theotis Lamar, Walter Pitts, Mattie Roberts, and Dorothy Gray; and beloved niece Cynthia King.
Survivors: brothers, Fred (Betty) Pitts of California, Benny Gray of Gray; Arthur (Barbara) Gray and Douglas (Carolyn) Gray, all of Atlanta; sister-in-law, Mildred Gassaway of Macon; daughter-in-law, Constance Fedd Gassaway of Atlanta; grandchildren, Chenel Gassaway and Ayanna (Jim) Norris of Atlanta; Nina (Scott) Kennedy of Athens; Charles Gassaway of Philadelphia; and India Gassaway of New Jersey; thirteen great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren; and beloved cousin Louise (Neil) Pearcy of Philadelphia; a host of nieces and nephews and other relatives.
Visitation - Friday, June 28 from 6-7:30pm at Hutchings Funeral Home with funeral services on Saturday, June 29 at 2:00 p.m. at Hutchings Chapel.
Hutchings Service.
View the online memorial for Elizabeth Pitts Gassaway
Published in The Telegraph on June 27, 2019