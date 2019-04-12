Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Ward Barfield. View Sign

Elizabeth Ward Barfield

March 13, 1934 - April 7, 2019

Warner Robins, Georgia- Elizabeth Patricia Ward Barfield, 85, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, April 7, 2019.

Born March 13, 1934, in Dudley, Georgia, to the late Julian M. Ward and his wife Margaret G. Rumph Ward. She was nicknamed "Titter" after a toddler cousin had trouble pronouncing baby sister. A graduate of Dublin High School, she was sure in her Christian faith and a long-time member of Shirley Hills Baptist Church. Elizabeth was a devoted wife, mother, and friend. Her favorite activity was spending time in God's Word. She also immensely enjoyed talking, cooking, and taking care of her family and friends, all of whom she treasured.

In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by the love of her life, Charlie James "Jimmy" Barfield, who passed away after fifty years of marriage on May 21, 2006; son, Charles Calvin "Chuck" Barfield, who died in December of 2003 at the age of 55; her baby brothers, Clyde Leroy "Baby Buzzy" Ward and Julian L. Ward; and her little sister, SaraLyn Shepard.

Her memory will forever be treasured by her daughter, Patricia B. McAllister (Paul) of Littleton, Colorado; grandchildren, J. Brooke Woodward (Jimmy), Andrew C. McAllister (Sophie), Jason B. Barfield (Michael); great-grandchildren, Grace, Griffin, Brady, and Bryce Woodward; adored big brother, Pard R. Ward (Maxine) Greensboro, Georgia; several beloved nieces and nephews; her "Forever Best Friend" of 83 years, Ruth Watson Harrison of Marion, Iowa, and Dublin, Georgia; other old-timer friends of Great Falls, Montana and Seale, Alabama; and of Warner Robins, Rhine, and Savannah, Georgia; as well as many loving and supportive friends in the Shirley Hills Baptist Church family.

Visitation will be Monday, April 15, 2019, from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at McCullough Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 am in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterwards, Mrs. Barfield will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Elizabeth W. Barfield to the Heart of Georgia Developmental Disabilities Ministries (DDM Home) at 238 Hatcher Rd., Warner Robins, GA 31088 or Shirley Hills Baptist Church "Youth Ministry" at 615 Corder Rd., Warner Robins, GA 31088.

417 South Houston Lake Road

Warner Robins , GA 31088

(478) 953-1478

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close