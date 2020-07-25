Elizabeth Wheeler Williams
September 3, 1942 - July 22, 2020
Macon , GA- Elizabeth "Liz" Wheeler Williams, 77, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. A private graveside service was held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Rosehill Cemetery.
Liz was born in Macon, GA to the late Edward Wheeler and Elizabeth Arrington Jones. She was retired from Robins Air Force Base as an Administrative Assistant. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister.
She is survived by her children; Julie C. (Todd) Suttles, Devin K. (Laura) Williams, Raina R. Williams, eleven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren, and brother, Edd Wheeler.
