1/1
Elizabeth Wheeler Williams
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Wheeler Williams
September 3, 1942 - July 22, 2020
Macon , GA- Elizabeth "Liz" Wheeler Williams, 77, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. A private graveside service was held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Rosehill Cemetery.
Liz was born in Macon, GA to the late Edward Wheeler and Elizabeth Arrington Jones. She was retired from Robins Air Force Base as an Administrative Assistant. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister.
She is survived by her children; Julie C. (Todd) Suttles, Devin K. (Laura) Williams, Raina R. Williams, eleven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren, and brother, Edd Wheeler.
Visit www.snowsbr.com to express condolences.
Snows Memorial Chapel Bass Road, has charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Elizabeth Wheeler Williams



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Graveside service
Rosehill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Snow's Memorial Chapel - Cherry Chapel
746 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
4787437417
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 23, 2020
Deepest sympathy
Marisa Boyd
Friend
July 23, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Marisa Boyd
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved