Ella Jean Williams

Guest Book
  • "Remembering Ella Jean as a loving and kind person to all. ..."
    - Evelyn Clowers
  •  
    - Walter Davis
  •  
    - Beverly Foster
  • "My Prayer and Condolences"
    - Barbara Holt
Service Information
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Peters Baptist Missionary Baptist Church
Interment
Following Services
Middle Georgia Memory Gardens
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ella Jean Williams
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Ella Jean Williams will be held 12 Noon Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at St. Peters Baptist Missionary Baptist Church. Pastor Barry Mitchell will officiate and Rev. Ronnie Jackson will serve as Eulogist. Interment services will follow in Middle Georgia Memory Gardens. Mrs. Williams, 65, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
Survivors include her husband, Jesse Williams; seven children; two sisters; two brothers; a host of grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Ella Jean Williams
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 14, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.