Ella Jean Williams
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Ella Jean Williams will be held 12 Noon Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at St. Peters Baptist Missionary Baptist Church. Pastor Barry Mitchell will officiate and Rev. Ronnie Jackson will serve as Eulogist. Interment services will follow in Middle Georgia Memory Gardens. Mrs. Williams, 65, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
Survivors include her husband, Jesse Williams; seven children; two sisters; two brothers; a host of grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 14, 2020