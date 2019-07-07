Ella Mae Crider
July 23, 1925 - July 4, 2019
Lizella, Georgia- Ella Mae Jenkins Crider, 94, of Lizella, Georgia passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019. Funeral services will be held Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Mount Pleasant Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Pastors, Lee Griffin, Micah Carr and Charles Osborne will officiate. The family will have a time of visitation on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. till 5:00 p.m. in Fairhaven Funeral Home.
Born in Fairmount, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Henry Jenkins and Mary Cleo Cagle Jenkins. She was the widow of her husband of 72 years, James Otis "Buck" Crider. Mrs. Crider was a lifelong member of the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Ruth Bible Class. Some of her life's enjoyments were, working in her garden, canning what she grew, cooking, and spending time with her family. Mr. Buck and Ella Mae enjoyed traveling in their younger years and visiting with family and friends. She was preceded in death by her son, James Lamar Crider and 8 siblings
She is survived by her children, Donald Crider, and Marsha Lineberger(Wayne); Grandchildren, Lori Garnto(Daniel) and Shawn Lineberger(Brandy); great grandchildren, Gage Garnto and Kenzie Lineberger.
The family would like to thank her caregivers, Kim Powell, Kimberly Guthrie and Encompass Hospice for the wonderful care Mrs. Crider received.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 5455 Mount Pleasant Church Road, Macon, Georgia 31216.
Published in The Telegraph on July 7, 2019