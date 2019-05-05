Ella Mae Wiggins

Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church-Lakeside.
Ella Mae Wiggins
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Ella Mae Wiggins will be held 12N Monday, May 6, 2019 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church-Lakeside. Pastor Fate Burnette will officiate. Interment services will follow in the Church Cemetery. Ms. Wiggins, 80, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019.
Survivors include two devoted nieces, Deborah Copeland and Sylvia Holsey; devoted nephews, Johnny Copeland, Wilford Copeland, and Kenneth Copeland; two God-daughters, Phyllis (Michael) Colbert and Mae (Bobby) Childers; sister-in-law, Ethel Mae Copeland; best friend, Pearlina Lockett; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends 4 - 6 PM Sunday, May 5, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Road.


Published in The Telegraph on May 5, 2019
