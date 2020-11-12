Ella Middleton Garrett
September 24, 1944 - November 10, 2020
Lizella, Georgia - Ella Middleton Garrett, 76, of Lizella, GA, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Wildwood, Georgia.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Emmett & Jewel Middleton, husband, Jimmie Garrett, daughter, Jill Garrett, grandson, Andrew Cooper, great-granddaughter, Katie Smith, brothers, David & Robert Middleton, & sister, Margaret Calhoun.
Survivors include her loving daughter, Alesha (Ledell) Casey of Wildwood, GA; grandchildren, Bethany (Freddy) Phillips & David Cooper; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty Thomas, Esther Rowland, Helen Leach & Vera Cook; several nieces & nephews.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at FairHaven Funeral Home in Macon, GA.
A special thank you is extended to the staff of Hearth Hospice for the excellent care given.
The family will receive friends on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at FairHaven Funeral Home, 4989 Mt. Pleasant Church Road, Macon, GA 31216.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements