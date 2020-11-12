1/
Ella Middleton Garrett
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ella Middleton Garrett
September 24, 1944 - November 10, 2020
Lizella, Georgia - Ella Middleton Garrett, 76, of Lizella, GA, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Wildwood, Georgia.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Emmett & Jewel Middleton, husband, Jimmie Garrett, daughter, Jill Garrett, grandson, Andrew Cooper, great-granddaughter, Katie Smith, brothers, David & Robert Middleton, & sister, Margaret Calhoun.
Survivors include her loving daughter, Alesha (Ledell) Casey of Wildwood, GA; grandchildren, Bethany (Freddy) Phillips & David Cooper; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty Thomas, Esther Rowland, Helen Leach & Vera Cook; several nieces & nephews.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at FairHaven Funeral Home in Macon, GA.
A special thank you is extended to the staff of Hearth Hospice for the excellent care given.
The family will receive friends on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at FairHaven Funeral Home, 4989 Mt. Pleasant Church Road, Macon, GA 31216.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
(478) 788-2929
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved