Elleene CoppAugust 2, 1923 - February 21, 2020Macon, GA- Elleene Copp, 96, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, February 21, 2020. A Celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with the Reverend Wayne Anthony officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Liberty United Methodist Church, 6511 Houston Road, Macon, Georgia 31216.Elleene was born in Macon, Georgia to the late Augustus and Hattie Hughes. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Edward Hughes and A.L. Hughes, Jr. Elleene was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother, and aunt.Left to cherish her memory is her son, Albert (Kathy) Copp; granddaughter, Kathryn Davenport; great grandchildren, Brooke, Zack, and Jennifer; great great grandchildren, Elizabeth and Isabelle; several nieces and nephews.Please visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of arrangements.