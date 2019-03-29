Ellen B. Williams
Gray, GA- Funeral services for Ellen B. Williams will be held 2 PM Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall for Jehovah Witnesses - Joycliff. Bro. Leroy Daniely will officiate. Interment services will be private. Ms. Williams, 77, passed away Friday March, 22, 2019.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 29, 2019